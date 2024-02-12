1 Injured In Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Monday, February 12th 2024, 12:28 pm
One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, this was a domestic situation in which a woman, 36-year-old Kimberly Lawrence, and a male family member got into an argument near North Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest 115th Street.
Police say Lawrence punched the man and the man ran into a bathroom and shut the door. Lawrence then shot through the door, striking the man in the arm, police say.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, treated and released. Lawrence fled the scene, but was taken into custody down the road, according to police. Police say they recovered the firearm from Lawrence’s vehicle.
February 12th, 2024
February 12th, 2024
January 30th, 2024
January 29th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024
February 13th, 2024