1 Injured In Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

According to police, this was a domestic situation in which a woman, 36-year-old Kimberly Lawrence, and a male family member got into an argument near North Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest 115th Street.

Police say Lawrence punched the man and the man ran into a bathroom and shut the door. Lawrence then shot through the door, striking the man in the arm, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, treated and released. Lawrence fled the scene, but was taken into custody down the road, according to police. Police say they recovered the firearm from Lawrence’s vehicle.