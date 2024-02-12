Edmond Schools Superintendent Discusses Upcoming Bond Proposals

Edmond voters have the chance to approve $144 million in two bond proposals on Tuesday.

By: News 9

Voters in Edmond will visit the polls on Tuesday to vote on two bond proposals for Edmond Public Schools.

Joining the News 9 team on Monday is Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald.

Grunewald said the two bond proposals entail the construction of two new schools and transportation improvements.

Edmond voters will have the option to approve $144 million to build the new schools, an elementary and a middle school, in eastern Edmond.

The second bond, worth $3 million, will go towards improving the district's buses.'

One new addition will be the inclusion of smart tags for students to check in when they get on and off the bus.

Polls in Edmond open at 7 a.m., and close at 7 p.m.