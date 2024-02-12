Winter Weather Aftermath Impacting Oklahoma Roadways

A number of wrecks across the Oklahoma City metro are impacting traffic Monday morning.

By: News 9

After a night of rain and snow, drivers are facing slushy roads and hazardous conditions that have caused a number of wrecks Monday morning across the Oklahoma City metro.

On Interstate 40 near Mustang Road, a multi-vehicle crash involved an Oklahoma City Police vehicle.

Further west on I-40, multiple vehicles, including a school bus, all slid off the road after passing the bridge over Garth Brooks Boulevard. No one was hurt.

Authorities on scene confirmed the school bus was empty, and not attached to any Oklahoma school district.

A major contributing factor to wrecks across the area are icy bridges. Often, it is hard to see ice when travelling at high speeds, so drivers should treat all bridges as if they are iced over and drive carefully.

Near Northwest 150th Street and North Portland Avenue in northwestern Oklahoma City, a truck spun out and rolled over in the median. No one was hurt however, and traffic was unaffected.