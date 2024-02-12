Oklahoma City Police Officer Involved In I-40 Multi-Vehicle Crash, Police Confirm

A Monday morning crash in western Oklahoma City involves an Oklahoma City Police officer, according to the department.

Monday, February 12th 2024, 8:47 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A crash that happened Monday morning in western Oklahoma City involves an Oklahoma City Police officer, the department said.

OCPD said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Mustang Road.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.
