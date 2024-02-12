Northbound I-35 Reopened In SE Oklahoma City After Semi Crash

Monday, February 12th 2024, 4:35 am
A crash involving two semitrucks briefly blocked traffic Monday morning in southeastern Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Southeast 44th Street, and involved two semitrucks and an additional vehicle.
Troopers said one of the semitrucks jackknifed, creating a barrier that stopped traffic from getting by.
The left and middle lanes of I-35 have since been reopened in the area.
