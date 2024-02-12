Over 5,000 Oklahomans Without Electricity After Winter Storm, Power Companies Report

Monday, February 12th 2024, 4:29 am
Power companies across Oklahoma have reported thousands of residents are experiencing outages Monday morning.
A winter storm swept through Oklahoma Sunday night, causing slushy road conditions and knocking out power across the state.
The Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives reports 5,256 customers are without power, while OG&E reports an additional 124.
PSO is also reporting 470 customers have lost power Monday morning.
Most of the outages are in Caddo County, the companies reported.
