Metro Tech School Bus Involved In SW Oklahoma City Crash

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 10:03 am
A Metro Technology Center school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.
According to authorities, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Southwest 19th Street
Along with the bus, at least three other vehicles were involved in the wreck.
Traffic in the area has been slowed as a result of the crash.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
