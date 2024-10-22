Metro Tech School Bus Involved In SW Oklahoma City Crash

A school bus from Metro Technology Center was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-35 in Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

By: News 9

-

A Metro Technology Center school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Southwest 19th Street

Along with the bus, at least three other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Traffic in the area has been slowed as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.