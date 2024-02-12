Warr Acres Police said two people are in custody on Sunday after fleeing a traffic stop.

By: News 9

2 In Custody Accused Of Fleeing Police After Traffic Stop In Warr Acres

It started in Oklahoma City where officers pulled over the vehicle to check on a reported stolen vehicle.

The driver allegedly drove away, reaching speeds of 80 MPH before hitting a curb and crashing near NW 63rd and Harden Drive.

Police said two juveniles ran away into a nearby neighborhood before being captured and arrested.

There were no injuries, police said.

