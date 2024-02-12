Usher Delivers Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher gave Las Vegas a stellar Super Bowl halftime show with several special guests. 

Sunday, February 11th 2024, 7:56 pm

By: CBS News


LAS VEGAS -

Alicia Keys joined the singer, starting off with her hit "If I Ain't Got You" before they launched into their 2004 duet "My Boo." 

H.E.R also joined Usher to play a guitar solo on his smash hit, "Burn," as well as on "Bad Girl."

Usher appeared in roller skates as he performed his chart topper "OMG" with will.i.am. 

Lil Jon later hit the stage for a performance of "Turn Down for What," and "Yeah!" alongside rapper Ludacris. 
