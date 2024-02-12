13-Year-Old Injured After NW Oklahoma City Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a 13-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near North Meridian Avenue and Route 66.

By: News 9

A teenager is injured after a shooting in NW Oklahoma City on Sunday.

There are no suspect details at this time. It's unclear what led to the shooting.

