13-Year-Old Injured After NW Oklahoma City Shooting

Sunday, February 11th 2024, 11:33 pm
A teenager is injured after a shooting in NW Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Oklahoma City Police said a 13-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near North Meridian Avenue and Route 66.
There are no suspect details at this time. It's unclear what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
