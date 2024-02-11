Brito's Blasts Lead No. 1 Oklahoma Past Long Beach State

Oklahoma (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 57 games and closed their appearance at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with a 4-0 record, outscoring their opponents 31-6.

A two-homer, four-RBI performance from Alyssa Brito and a terrific relief outing by Karlie Keeney led the No. 1/1 Oklahoma softball team to an 11-3 win over Long Beach State on Saturday evening in Puerto Vallarta.

Oklahoma (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 57 games and closed their appearance at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with a 4-0 record, outscoring their opponents 31-6.

Keeney starred in the circle while earning her first win as a Sooner. The right-hander retired each of the 13 batters she faced out of the bullpen, going 4.1 scoreless and striking out a pair. Her win marked the 70th of her collegiate career.

Brito homered twice and went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and four driven in. She opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the first inning and added a solo shot in the sixth.

The Sooner lineup jumped on the Long Beach State (0-2, 0-0 Big West) starting pitcher early as Jennings walked with one away, Pickering followed with a line-drive single to left, bringing Brito to the plate. OU's third baseman launched a towering three-run home run out to left, extending her season-opening hitting streak to four games.

Long Beach State took advantage of three hits and two walks in the home half of the second to even the score at three and chase OU starter Kierston Deal. Keeney took over with two on and two out, promptly escaping the jam with a ground ball to shortstop.

Oklahoma's right-hander proceeded to put away the next 12 batters she faced, stifling the Long Beach lineup.

Cydney Sanders put OU ahead 4-3 with a solo home run in the top of the fourth. Oklahoma plated six more in the sixth courtesy of Brito's homer, two bases-loaded free passes, a double-play grounder and a two-run blast off the bat of Tiare Jennings.

Brito earned most outstanding player honors for the tournament's first session, hitting .417 (5-for-12) with six runs scored, three homers, five RBIs and a 1.700 OPS. Kasidi Pickering and Kelly Maxwell joined her on the all-tournament team.

Kinzie Hansen, Brito and Sanders each recorded two-hit afternoons. Hansen finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Sanders added a 2-for-3 performance of her own.

UP NEXT

OU looks ahead to the Cowgirl Challenge hosted by McNeese State in Lake Charles, La. beginning Friday, Feb. 16. The Sooners will play Central Arkansas twice, McNeese twice and Lamar once over the course of the three-day event.

For updates and more information on Oklahoma Softball, follow the Sooners on Twitter/X and Instagram (@OU_Softball) and like Oklahoma Softball on Facebook.