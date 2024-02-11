Jalen Moore Scores 15 To Help Oklahoma Beat Oklahoma State 66-62

Jalon Moore scored 15 points with eight rebounds and four blocks and Javian McCollum made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the closing seconds to help Oklahoma slip past rival Oklahoma State 66-62 Saturday night.

By: Associated Press

Le’Tre Darthard scored nine points off the bench and Milos Uzan added eight points and six assists for Oklahoma (18-6, 6-5 Big 12).

Javon Small hit a jumper and made a layup in a 6-0 spurt that gave Oklahoma State a 56-52 lead with 5 minutes to go. Moore answered with a 3-pointer and Darthard added another before Moore made two free throws with 2:25 remaining that made it 61-56.

Brandon Garrison responded with a tip-in putback of a missed layup by Small and Quion Williams added two free throws to pull the Cowboys within a point with 1:20 left. McCollum hit two free throws to make it 63-60 with 28 seconds to go, Williams answered with a layup 13 seconds later and McCollum hit two more foul shots with 11 seconds left. After a steal by Rivaldo Soares, Otega Oweh hit 1 of 2 free throws to cap the scoring with 2 seconds remaining.

Small led Oklahoma State (10-14, 2-9) with 17 points and John-Michael Wright scored 13 but the duo combined to make 7 of 28 (25%) from the field. Williams finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Oklahoma’s Sam Godwin picked up two quick fouls early in the second half, his third and fourth of the game, and went to the bench with 17:04 to play. About 30 seconds later, while celebrating a layup by John Hugley IV, Godwin fouled out from the sideline when he was called for a technical. Small made both free throws and Keller followed with a layup to give the Cowboys a 37-35 lead — their first since 7-6 —with 15:39 to play.

Oklahoma State returns home to face No. 21 BYU on Feb. 17. Oklahoma visits No. 13 Baylor on Tuesday before the Sooners play host to No. 4 Kansas on Feb. 17.

