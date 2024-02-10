A suspect is in custody and police are searching for another after a shooting on Saturday in SW Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

1 In Custody, 1 Outstanding After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Dispensary

Oklahoma City Police said it happened at a marijuana dispensary near SW 59th and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators said a victim was not found on the scene but someone with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital soon after.

Police have not confirmed if that person was the victim in this case.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.