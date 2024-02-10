1 In Custody, 1 Outstanding After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Dispensary

A suspect is in custody and police are searching for another after a shooting on Saturday in SW Oklahoma City.

Saturday, February 10th 2024, 5:08 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said it happened at a marijuana dispensary near SW 59th and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators said a victim was not found on the scene but someone with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital soon after.

Police have not confirmed if that person was the victim in this case.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
