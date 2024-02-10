1 In Custody, 1 Outstanding After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Dispensary

Saturday, February 10th 2024, 5:08 pm
A suspect is in custody and police are searching for another after a shooting on Saturday in SW Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police said it happened at a marijuana dispensary near SW 59th and South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Investigators said a victim was not found on the scene but someone with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital soon after.
Police have not confirmed if that person was the victim in this case.
No names have been released.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
