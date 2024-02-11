Thunder Signs Grizzlies' Center Biyombo To Deal

Saturday, February 10th 2024, 9:05 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding a big man to their front court, signing Bismack Biyombo to a deal.
Shams Charania reported the news Saturday morning:
Biyombo averaged 5.2 points for the Memphis Grizzlies this season in 30 games.
The Oklahoma City Thunder confirmed the signing Saturday night, adding:
Biyombo (6-8, 255) has appeared in 829 games (351 starts) and posted career averages of 5.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.30 blocks in 19.7 minutes per game. The 13-year NBA veteran was originally selected seventh overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. In 2016, Biyombo set a Raptors playoff record by registering 26 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
