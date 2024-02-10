Boone Provides Clutch Hit In Sooners' Come-From-Behind Win Over Washington

Senior Rylie Boone knocked in Kasidi Pickering with the go-ahead run in the top of the 8th inning, and the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners came from behind to beat Washington 4-3 Friday night in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

By: News 9

Before OU took the lead, they had to tie the Huskies in the 6th inning, doing so on a Riley Ludlam pinch-hit single.

Kinzie Hansen and Pickering put the Sooners on top 2-0 early in the game. In the second inning, Washington took the lead on Oklahoma, 3-2.

Nicole May pitched four innings for the Sooners, and was followed by Paytn Monticelli and then Kelly Maxwell.

OU improves to 3-0 on the season and will play Long Beach State at 1 p.m. Saturday.