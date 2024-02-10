Local Choir Offers Old School Concert For Black History Month

News 9's Mike Glover spoke with leaders of a Black History Month church concert, celebrating and honoring the past in today's Something Good.

A Black History Month church concert, celebrating and honoring the past.

“It’s going to be incredible. It’s a throwback concert, it’s actually a tribute to Black History Month,” said Gospel Singer Montrae Tisdale.

Local recording artist Montrae Tisdale and the Friends Chorale have been singing together for ten years. So, in celebration of Black History Month, the choir wanted to do church the way they remembered church growing up. “We’re going back and doing some of those old songs that we used to do before we had praise and worship when we had devotion,” said Tisdale.

They even plan to take the audience back to the music of their grandparents and even great-grandparents. “We’re bringing out tambourines and washboards and all kinds of fun stuff to pay homage to our rich heritage of black history month,” said Tisdale.

They have some special guests coming to join in on the celebration. “Rhonda McLemore is coming out of Houston, Texas, LaVarnga Hubbard of Ricky Dillard and New G, she’s coming from Chicago, Dr. B Chase Williams is coming from Atlanta, Georgia,” said Tisdale.

The group will also honor some special Oklahoma City legends. “We are honoring eight legends in Oklahoma City, who are renowned pastors, business owners, songwriters, and musicians,” said Tisdale.

Everything is this Saturday, at 5 pm and the Holy United Life Changing Church is on 1325 Northeast 50th Street. “It’s completely free, I ask that everyone get here early to get a good seat,” said Tisdale.

“I hope people leave this night inspired, encouraged and uplifted,” said Tisdale.

The concert is on Saturday at 5 p.m., and the doors open at 4:30 p.m. For more information visit their Facebook page @Montrae Tisdale-Johnson & The Friends Chorale.