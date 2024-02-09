Asian Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Success Heading Into Lunar New Year

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Oklahoma City’s Asian community and its newly formed Asian Chamber of Commerce have much to celebrate.

-

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Oklahoma City’s Asian community and its newly formed Asian Chamber of Commerce have much to celebrate.

Whether on the street or in the home, anticipation for the Lunar New Year is reflected in red and gold. “It just gives me a warm feeling in my heart,” says chamber President Scarlet Le-Cao.

Those feelings are the result of what the day brings. “It’s the time for celebrations. It’s the celebration of hard work, family, and community,” she says. “We work hard throughout the whole year, so this is time for us to stop and enjoy the company of family, friends and relatives.”

The time is spent together over meals and wishing others health and prosperity. Last year, that last wish was granted for Scarlet and the Asian Chamber of Commerce she presides over. “We have outdone our goals,” she explains. “We have recruited over 180 members within one year and surpassed our fundraising goals.”

Its success is reflected in the community that’s grown 60 percent.

More than 66 thousand Asians call OKC home and as Scarlet sees it, for good reason. “We may look different, but we share the same values with Oklahomans,” she says. “We cherish family values; we cherish hard work and education.”

They’re values she says are worth celebrating; reflected in red and gold.

The Asian District Cultural Association will host a Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday at the Myriad Botanical Gardens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.