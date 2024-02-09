The Big Game: $7 Million Advertisements

Millions of Americans will be watching the big game this Sunday and it's not just about the game on the field. Many people are excited to see the ads.

Friday, February 9th 2024, 4:42 pm

By: News 9


From soda to mayonnaise, advertisers are betting big on this year's big game. The average 30-second spot costs a record $7 million.

Ratings could hit a record this year, thanks in part to Taylor Swift and her romance with Kansas City Chief star Travis Kelce. There's been a big viewership boost with teenage girls when Swift is at the games.
