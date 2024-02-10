Incident At OU Health Sciences Center In OKC Confirmed False Alarm

There was a police presence Friday afternoon near the OU Health Sciences Center, in Oklahoma City. OU confirmed that the incident was a false alarm.

-

There was a police presence Friday afternoon near the OU Health Sciences Center, in Oklahoma City.

OCPD confirmed that they responded to reports of an incident, but the University of Oklahoma confirmed that this was a false alarm.

OU released a statement to News 9 stating that a large police presence was reported at the College of Dentistry in Oklahoma City around 2:45 p.m. and that the alarm was false.

Amanda Matney, wife to News 9 photojournalist Drake Matney, works inside the College of Dentistry. She said alarms inside the building told people to run, hide, or fight.

"I'm glad that it was a false alarm but boy it sure didn't feel like a false alarm while it was happening," Matney said, adding that police eventually found her and two colleagues inside a closet. "Come out with your hands up. That was probably the scariest part. Come out with your hands up, and ask how many of us there were, and have us waiting in the hall with our hands up as they cleared the next section of the hallway and then we followed them."

News 9 asked OU what triggered the false alarm, but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.﻿