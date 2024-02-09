FCC Announces Crackdown On AI Robocalls

Scammers can now face up to $23,000 in fines for attempting using artificial intelligence and robocalls to defraud or manipulate potential victims, the Federal Communications Commission said.

By: News 9

The Federal Communications Commission announced the agency will be enforcing a major crackdown on robocalls that use artificial intelligence.

The crackdown comes as officials in New Hampshire investigate a series of robocalls that mimic the voice of President Biden to discourage people from voting in January's primary election.



