Oklahoma City University Puts A Twist On A Traditional Shakespearean Play

Oklahoma City University Music Director Jan McDaniel joined us on the Coca-Cola Porch to discuss the upcoming production of "The Merry Wives of Windsor."

By: News 9

Oklahoma City University is putting on Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives Of Windsor,” but in a different time period.

Music Director Jan McDaniel joined us on the Coca-Cola Porch to discuss the production.

McDaniel said they took a traditional Shakespearean play and turned it into an operatic comedy.

The play is originally set in the 1600s but has themes of women empowerment, so they set their version in the early 1970s.

McDaniel said their production is a German opera that was written by a German composer so it has spoken dialogue in English, but the music is in German.

“Merry Wives Of Windsor” opens on Feb. 16 and will run through Feb. 18. at the OCU Kirkpatrick Auditorium.

Tickets are available at okcu.edu/tickets or by calling 405-208-5227.