Tecumseh School Bus Driver Arrested After Being Under Influence While On Duty, Police Say

By: News 9

Tecumseh School Bus Driver Arrested After Driving Under Influence, Police Say

A Tecumseh Public Schools bus driver was arrested on Thursday after police were notified he may have been under the influence while on duty.

School officials say they notified the Tecumseh Police Department after they were told the bus driver, Jeremy Tucker, smelled like alcohol.

Tecumseh Police arrested Jeremy Tucker for child endangerment and actual physical control of a vehicle.