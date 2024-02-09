Tecumseh School Bus Driver Arrested After Being Under Influence While On Duty, Police Say

A Tecumseh Public Schools bus driver was arrested for child endangerment after allegedly being under the influence while working, police say.

Friday, February 9th 2024, 4:50 am

By: News 9


TECUMSEH, Okla. -

A Tecumseh Public Schools bus driver was arrested on Thursday after police were notified he may have been under the influence while on duty.

School officials say they notified the Tecumseh Police Department after they were told the bus driver, Jeremy Tucker, smelled like alcohol.

Tecumseh Police arrested Jeremy Tucker for child endangerment and actual physical control of a vehicle.
