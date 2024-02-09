As preparations are underway in Las Vegas for this year’s big game, here on CBS, preparations are also underway for a local 'souper bowl'. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with Westminster Presbyterian Church leaders in today's Something Good.

Local Church Hosts 'Souper Bowl' To Help Those In Need

-

As preparations are underway in Las Vegas for this year’s big game, here on CBS, preparations are also underway for a local 'souper bowl'.

“The church is a little over 75 years old. We’ve always been here in the Crown Heights area,” said Landon Whitsitt, the Senior Pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

It's located at the corner of NW 43rd and Shartel Avenue in Oklahoma City.

The church has always had a passion for helping those in need.

“We do groceries for about forty families a month, and we purchase a lot of those things at Tinker,” said Rhonda Hefton, Director of Mission for Westminster Presbyterian Church.

During a recent visit to buy groceries, one of the store workers alerted Hefton of an offer she simply couldn't refuse.

“We have broth, Progresso broth on sale for 17 cents,” said Hefton.

Without even thinking she bought 10 cases.

“I get it back and I load it into the pantry, and I thought, 'What in the world am I going to do with 10 cases of chicken broth,” Hefton said.

But what do you do with 10 cases of chicken broth? You make soup and give it away to those in need.

“We narrowed it down and she said how about February eleventh, and I said we you know that’s Super Bowl Sunday, we’re making soup, let’s call it 'souper' bowl. I thought it was a great idea,” said Whitsitt.

The church staff began making and packaging the soup to give away on Sunday.

“Two quarts of soup, chicken orzo and beef stew, a baguette, a bag of cookies, and cuties,” said Hefton.

The giveaway starts at noon, bags will be handed out into the cars on a first come first serve basis.

“We have got 275 meals for families,” said Whitsitt.

And when this project is over, rest assured Hefton is already planning her next one. “I can’t talk about that until after I finish this one,” said Hefton.

“She always says, I have my next idea, you’re going to love it and you’re going to hate it,” said Whitsitt. “There’s another one. I just came up with it last night,” said Hefton.

The food is free but get there early, it is first come first served.

For more information or to volunteer, visit the church’s website www.wpcokc.org, or call the church at 405.524.2224