'Been Through Hell:' Jordan Pyle’s Father Speaks Out Following Arraignment

A former Cleveland County deputy enters a plea of not guilty in the death of his wife. Vaughn Cannon appeared in District Court in Canadian County Thursday morning in a room full of Jordan Pyle supporters, including her family.

“She was something special,” said Rusty Pyle, Jordan Pyle’s father.

Pyle said his daughter had so much she wanted to do. "She's always wanted to do something to help people that's the way she's always been," he said.

Pyle said his daughter had so much she wanted to do. “She’s always wanted to do something to help people that’s the way she’s always been,” he said.

She was doing that with a career in law enforcement, just like her father, most recently as a Cleveland County deputy, when her life was cut short, allegedly at the hands of her husband, Cannon. “The way this all went down is just, I mean, we were shocked, we’re still in shock,” he said.

In August of 2023, Oklahoma City police responded to the couple’s home in Yukon, where they found Jordan Pyle had been shot multiple times and died. Cannon was later charged with murder. “I’m very angry at him for what he did but at the same time for a while he was part of our family,” he said.

Thursday, Pyle’s family, friends, and co-workers filled half of the courtroom when Cannon appeared to enter a not-guilty plea. “I understand he has a right to a trial; I just wish he would have taken responsibility and done the right thing instead he’s going to put this family through hell that’s already been through hell,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason.

A hellish journey the family will endure until justice is served. “I would like to put an end to this and get it over with,” Pyle said. “What the family is going through, and her friends are going through is really tough.”

A judge set Cannon’s trial tentatively for May.