4 In Custody After NW OKC Police Chase Ends In Flames

Four suspects are in custody after fleeing a home invasion in northwest Oklahoma City, and leading police on a chase, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Oklahoma City Police Captain Benjamin Weir said that around 1:30 p.m. a home invasion took place near West Hefner Road and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators identified suspect vehicles and began doing surveillance when one of the suspect vehicles left the surveillance area and started a high-speed chase around 5:00-5:30 p.m. Officers lost sight of the vehicle at one point, but other officers responding relocated the car and started a second chase, police confirmed.

Police say that the second chase ended with the suspect leaving the car near the train tracks by Northeast 23rd Street and Interstate 235. Two police cars parked on the grass to chase the suspect on foot, and due to the tall grass and the cars' temperature, the police cars caught fire, police confirmed.

Police said that the Oklahoma City Fire Department put both vehicle fires out, and the suspect vehicle was unharmed.

Victims in the house during the home invasion were unharmed, and police couldn’t say if anything was taken.

Police confirmed that both police cars were a total loss, no suspects or officers were injured, and that the investigation is ongoing.