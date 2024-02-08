OCPD Dismantles Organized Car Burglary Ring During Operation 'Jingle Bells'

The Oklahoma City Police Department announced on Thursday the arrests of nearly one dozen suspects including teenagers in connection to an investigation into an organized crime ring. Police said the arrests were part of a two-month-long operation targeting car burglaries.

Oklahoma City Police launched Operation Jingle Bells in response to a surge in car burglaries. Department officials said the crime ring was specifically looking for firearms but found much more.

All types of guns. “Three of them to be specific were assault rifles,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, OCPD.

Loads of illegal drugs. “There was three-quarters of a pound of cocaine,” said Knight. “There was meth, there was heroin.”

Thousands in cash. “And to top it off there was one dog,” said Knight.

A dog named "Shordie-Shordie" was part of the evidence police collected during a two-month investigation into the organized car burglary ring. Police noticed a sharp increase in car burglaries from 2022 through 2023, recording more than 900 cases. “They discovered that these burglaries were targeting firearms,” said Knight.

Police said the group was made up of juveniles as young as 14 years old and adults. The crime ring focused their attention on large parking lots. “They would typically attack one parking lot,” said Knight. “Hit numerous cars and get out of there quickly.”

The crime spree spread across the metro. “A total of four cities, several counties were involved,” said Knight.

Police eventually took down the ring during Operation Jingle Bells starting last December and wrapping up at the end of January. They arrested 11 suspects and served multiple search warrants with the goal of keeping the public safe. “Recovered a lot of guns,” said Knight. “Guns that will never be used to hurt anybody in our society.”

Police said in total the suspects face 65 counts of felony charges.