2 Dead Following Lincoln County Crash

Two people are dead after a crash on State Highway 18 south of Meeker in Lincoln County.

Thursday, February 8th 2024, 2:47 pm

By: News 9


MEEKER, Okla. -

Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Lincoln County Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP confirmed that 56-year-old Scott Howe was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

41-year-old Caleb Barbour was pronounced at the scene by EMS due to injuries sustained in the collision, according to OHP.

The crash happened along State Highway 18 north of Interstate 40 and just south of Meeker in Lincoln County.
