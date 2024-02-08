A new bill headed to the House floor could prohibit state agencies from using money to promote pride events.

By: News 9

New Bill Could Prohibit The Display Of Pride Flags In Oklahoma

A new bill that is headed to the House floor could prohibit state agencies from using money to promote pride events.

Representative Kevin West, who authored the bill, says this would be a preventative measure.

It would also prevent schools from displaying pride flags outside if it becomes law.

Representative John Waldren is pushing back on the bill, saying LGBTQ Oklahomans are citizens and deserve the same rights.

Other lawmakers say the bill's language is too vague, with no clear consequences for those who don't comply.

The bill passed out of committee Thursday and will now head to the house floor.