Oklahoma City Man Accused Of Targeting Women In Online Porn Scheme Using AI

An arrest warrant filed in Oklahoma County District Court accuses 20-year-old Sebastian Gokool of generating explicit images of two former coworkers, who are sisters, using artificial intelligence and then posting those images to the online platform X.

The affidavit, filed by a detective for Oklahoma City Police, accuses Gokool of also making statements provoking people to contact the sisters, such as, "I'm begging all of porn Twitter [X] to blow them up."

Legal analyst Irven Box believes artificial intelligence has become an emerging concern in these cases. "As we see more and more AI and things involving sexual conduct, and as far as communications with people, using AI to insult someone, I suspect we'll see some legislation that increases that penalty," Box said.

Oklahoma has laws against the distribution of child porn, and a separate law prohibiting "revenge porn" among adults. Artificial intelligence is not namely defined in the state's current laws. But, a lawmaker and a victim advocate previously told News 9 in November there were hopes to change that.

"I think it's scary this is going on," Box said. "But I think we're in the infancy of seeing what some people can do. With this particular [accused] person, he's [20 years old], and can put those out. And I feel the victims are threatened. And as I said, the laws have not caught up with that technology yet, but I think we're within a year or two where that law is going to catch up with what's going on."

According to the warrant, Gokool apologized to the women in August. It claims he texted them, saying in part, "I am truly sorry for what I've done" and "It was degrading and extremely rude of me to do that to people I called friends." The document then accuses him of reneging and harassing people using social media again in December.

Gokool is charged with three misdemeanor counts of Using Access to Computers to Violate Oklahoma Statutes and three misdemeanor counts of harassment by electronic communication.

According to a spokesperson for the Oklahoma County Detention Center, there was no record of Gokool being booked into the jail as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday.