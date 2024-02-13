2 Men Charged With Murder, Kidnapping After Man Found Beaten To Death, Police Say

Tuesday, February 13th 2024, 5:31 pm
Oklahoma City Police arrested two men on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.
Michael Brown and Schotte Wengland were arrested after David Raidy was found dead in a field near a home in Oklahoma City.
According to police, the two men are accused of beating Raidy to death following an argument over beer.
First responders were called to do a welfare check in a metro neighborhood.
“Police received a phone call from a concerned community member who stated that they saw someone in the area lying down. They hadn’t moved in quite some time,” said Oklahoma Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk.
Police discovered a man, later identified as Raidy, dead.
“It did not appear the person had died from natural causes. Homicide investigators were called to the scene,” said Quirk.
According to court records Raidy, a transient, was captured on camera being beaten by two men, also transients, behind the former Lamp Post Lounge.
Police tracked down Brown to a nearby tent, where he was arrested. When questioned, documents showed he told police he and Wengland attacked the victim, then returned hours later and escorted him to a field "and beat Raidy until he was dead." Brown stated, "[Raidy] was killed because he owned Wengland money for the beer he threw away."
Police arrested Wengland the next day.
