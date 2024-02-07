It would add two members to the Pardon and Parole board who would serve as alternates. If a regular member has to miss a meeting, one of the alternates would fill in.

New Bill Aims To Add Members To Pardon And Parole Board

At the state Capitol, representatives are considering a bill that would add members to the Pardon and Parole Board. It was heard by a House committee today.

Representative Kevin McDugle filed HB 3633 for this legislative session. It would add two members to the Pardon and Parole board who would serve as alternates. If a regular member has to miss a meeting, one of the alternates would fill in.

They would also cast a vote in the case of a tie or when a board member abstains from voting on a clemency.

The bill comes after the Pardon and Parole board denied clemency to Richard Glossip with a two to two vote.

A fifth member recused himself from voting that day, which Rep. McDugle says violates our State Constitution.

When clemency was denied for Glossip, he was scheduled to be executed in May of last year.

But a stay was granted and now the United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in his case this fall. An exact date for that hearing hasn't been set yet.

Meanwhile, the bill unanimously passed out of the Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee today. It will now head to the House floor.