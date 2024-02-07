West says this would even the playing field to make sure one group of people isn’t promoted over others, but critics say this bill is unnecessary and would just cause confusion.

haley'Patriotism Not Pride Act' Would Prohibit Promotion Of LGBTQ+ For State Agencies

At the Capitol, a bill has been presented that would prohibit state agencies from promoting pride month. It is called the "Patriotism Not Pride Act."

House Bill 3217 by Representative Kevin West (R-OKC) would “prohibit state agencies from using funds to organize or endorse any event, official communication, or educational program that promotes LGBTQI Pride Month.”

Additionally, the measure would prohibit “any flag that recognizes sexual orientation or gender identity from being displayed by a state agency on state property.”

West says this would even the playing field to make sure one group of people isn’t promoted over others, but critics say this bill is unnecessary and would just cause confusion.

“We're not gonna display this, we're not gonna promote this,” Rep. West said.

Rep. West couldn’t point to a specific instance in which funds were used to promote pride, saying he saw some state agencies promoting pride on their website. He says this is more of a preventative measure.

“We are not seeing lawsuits on this but it is a divisive message not all Oklahomans unify around that,” said Rep. West.

Others say the legislation is unnecessary.

“Essentially what we're seeing is another piece of legislation that is creating a sense of ambiguity,” said Nicole McAfee with Freedom Oklahoma.

LGBTQ+ advocate Nicole McAfee says the bill language is too vague, with no oversight or consequences for those who don’t comply.

“This bill is meant to ensure that queer and trans and intersex folks cannot be served by the state, and that state agencies have speech chilled,” said McAfee.

“I think that's a threat to freedom of speech for all of us,” said Rep. John Waldron (D-Tulsa).

Rep. Waldron debated the bill during committee.

“LGBTQ citizens are citizens of Oklahoma and deserve the same rights,” said Rep. Waldron.]

The biggest topic of debate was whether or not schools would fall under the bill. The legislation is written to include both schools and state buildings, but many argue that schools are not state property.

Representative Jim Olsen says this issue is prevalent in schools.

“One particular classroom all four walls were filled with posters advocating a homosexual lifestyle as well as a transgender lifestyle,” said Rep. Olsen.

West says under his bill, flags can’t be flown outside but can be displayed inside.

“My overall intent is really just to get the focus on what the services that they provide are and that's what Oklahomans want to see,” said Rep. West.

The bill passed out of the state powers committee with only two 'no' votes from democratic representatives, and will now move to the full house floor for a hearing.