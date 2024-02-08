OKC Shooting Suspect Arrested On Vacation To Bahamas

An Oklahoma City-metro shooting suspect is in a Florida jail under federal custody after his GPS ankle monitor was allegedly cut off.

Malcome Barnes, 22, was headed out of the country on a cruise, a vacation recently approved by an Oklahoma County judge. The shooting victim said he warned authorities before the vacation that Barnes could flee the country. “The fact that he was allowed a vacation to the Bahamas was just a slap in the face,” said Chris Collier, shooting victim.

Chris Collier was the security guard at the Sunset Bar in Midtown when gunfire broke out two years ago. Collier said he fired at and injured Barnes to stop the threat to the public. Barnes was later charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill for allegedly firing back at Collier. Barnes has since been free on bond and according to court records allowed to attend an out-of-state funeral and two family vacations, most recently a cruise to the Bahamas. “I expressed my concerns to the District Attorney’s office,” said Collier.

“They said a previous judge had arranged his initial probation and conditional release terms. They were trying to abide by a similar philosophy.” That being Barnes had not previously violated his conditional bond. Collier said he was concerned because the shooting suspect was approaching a possible trial.

“With his continues running out this just tripped every red flag in the book,” said Collier. According to court records, Barnes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on February 1st in Jacksonville, Florida where the cruise ship was docked. A court document indicated his GPS ankle monitor was cut. Barnes’ attorney told News 9 his client did not cut the GPS ankle monitor but could not elaborate on the arrest. The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

“I was a bail bondsman in Oklahoma County for a while and this had all the red flag warning signs of a defendant who was intending to jump bail,” said Collier.

The judge who approved the vacation could not comment on the decision only that it was agreed upon by the prosecutor and Barnes' attorney and presented to her last month.