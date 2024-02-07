CBS’ Colbert Offers Poignant Remembrance Of Toby Keith

“Toby taught me not to judge people too quickly,” Colbert said. “And with his passing, I'm going to try to remember that again.”

By: News 9

CBS’ Steven Colbert honored country music star Toby Keith on Tuesday’s The Late Show.

Toby Keith’s social media announced his passing early Tuesday morning, he was 62.

“I was lucky enough to become friends with Toby over the years,” Colbert said in his show. “We hit it off like a house afire. I couldn’t believe how much I enjoyed talking to Toby Keith.”

Keith and Colbert worked together many times over the years, Colbert says. Colbert even sang at Keith’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

