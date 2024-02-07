Electric Vehicle Training To Be Offered At OCCC

Oklahoma City Community College is opening up electric vehicle training to students, first responders, and anyone interested who lives in the Oklahoma City metro.

OCCC says there is a high demand for electric and hybrid vehicle technicians but the training opportunities are limited.

The college says this brand new equipment is perfectly safe, even if students do something wrong.

“In the real world, working on an EV or hybrid can be very dangerous because of the high voltages,” OCCC Director of Automotive Technology Brad Walker said. “This stuff is all simulated so they can learn how to do the best practices.”

Walker says he’s seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roads, so this skill set puts trainees one step ahead of the game.

OCCC just got this equipment in December and is one of only two places in the metro teaching people how to repair electric vehicles.

The college says it’s welcoming first responders so they know how to stay safe when responding to accidents dealing with electric vehicles

OCCC's police department will actually be the first to train on the new machines.

Faculty is still working on the curriculum right now, but the college says anyone can take the class, even if you aren’t enrolled.