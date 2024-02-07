Salt: The Silent Killer

Excessive sodium triggers inflammation and disease that begins with high blood pressure, but it can end with setting the salt shaker down.

Wednesday, February 7th 2024, 10:41 am

By: News 9


Almost 1.3 billion adults aged 30 to 79 are hypertensive, and many don't even know it.

Excessive sodium triggers inflammation and disease that begins with high blood pressure, but it can end with setting the salt shaker down.

News 9's Lacie Lowry has more on what your can do to be more conscious of your sodium intake.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 7th, 2024

February 6th, 2024

February 5th, 2024

February 5th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 8th, 2024

February 8th, 2024

February 8th, 2024

February 8th, 2024