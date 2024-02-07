2 Arrested After Alleged Beer Debt Leads To Homicide

Two people have been arrested by Oklahoma City Police in connection to a homicide over the weekend that an affidavit says was over a beer debt.

By: News 9

On Sunday, OKCPD was called for a well-being check of a person near North Penn Avenue and West Park Place.

OKCPD said when officers arrived, they found 46-year-old David Raidy deceased.

According to police, Raidy’s death did not appear to be from natural causes, and homicide investigators were called to the scene.

Police said on Wednesday they arrested Schotte Wengland and Matthew Paul Brown in connection to the death.

An affidavit revealed that Brown said Raidy was killed because he owed Wengland money for beer that Raidy threw away.