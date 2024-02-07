Shead Scores 23, Sampson Ejected As No. 5 Houston Beats Oklahoma State 79-63

Jamal Shead scored 23 points, Emanuel Sharp added 16 points and No. 5 Houston beat Oklahoma State 79-63 on Tuesday night.

By: Associated Press

The Cougars played most of the second half without coach Kelvin Sampson, who got two technical fouls and was ejected with 15:08 remaining. Sampson stormed to the other end of the court and started yelling at the officials for not calling fouls against Oklahoma State. He had to be restrained by his players and assistant coaches and ushered off the floor.

It was Sampson’s first ejection in 10 years of coaching at Houston.

“I have no thoughts,” Sampson said when asked about the incident and his thoughts. “So, if I say something, answer your question, they fine me $25,000, what part of the $25,000 are you willing to pay? So, don’t ask me silly questions because it’s a $25,000 fine if I tell the truth. So, I can’t, so don’t ask me.”

Shead had 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting as Houston built a 40-21 halftime lead. Shead, who finished 8 of 12, scored just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting in Houston’s 78-65 loss at Kansas on Saturday.

“These guys follow (Jamal),” Sampson said. “He has such great control of the game. When the ball is in his hands, when the ball is not in his hands. We’ve had some great leaders here. … Jamal’s the best leader we’ve had. Our kids respect him because he works hard in practice every day, too, so that gives him credibility.”

Mylik Wilson had 12 points for Houston. After allowing Kansas to shoot 69%, the Cougars (20-3, 7-3 Big 12) limited Oklahoma State to 40% shooting and 5 of 21 on 3-pointers. Houston also outrebounded the Cowboys 34-27 and turned 17 turnovers into 24 points.

“It was a good win,” Sampson said. “In this league, they’re all great wins because they all count the same. For us, it’s a good bounce back.”

Houston shot 50% and extended the team’s home winning streak to 18 games.

Javon Small scored 18 points and John-Michael Wright added 13 points for Oklahoma State (10-13, 2-8).

“Jamal Shead played like an All-American, first-team All-American to be clear and the player of the year who was not going to be denied tonight on either end,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. said. “Our guys competed, but we couldn’t match what they had today.”

Leading 9-8 with 14 minutes remaining, Houston reeled off 13 straight to open a 14-point lead on Shead’s jumper with nine minutes remaining in the first half. The run was highlighted by a no-look shot off the backboard from the paint by Wilson that resulted in a three-point play.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys dropped to 0-7 in Quad 1 games and 0-6 on the road this season. Oklahoma State went 24 of 37 from the free-throw line.

Houston: The Cougars won their 20th game for a ninth straight season. Houston improved to 14-0 in Quads 2-4 games. The Cougars are 6-3 in Quad 1 games.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Travels to Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Houston: Travels to Cincinnati on Saturday.



