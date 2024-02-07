'It's Shocking:' Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Rattles Neighbors

A murder-suicide in an Oklahoma City neighborhood, where police say a man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself has left neighbors rattled.

-

“She drove up and told the neighbor it was a murder-suicide, that he had finally killed her,” said neighbor Charnelle Martin.

Police responded to the home Monday night after relatives discovered the couple dead inside. “It was the lights, it was an ambulance and fire truck,” said Martin.

Monday night Martin was drawn out of her home. “Several police were parked in front of my home as well as a crime scene,” said Martin.

Martin learned her neighbors Rophy and Mary Bishop were dead. “At some point apparently the male had armed himself with a pistol shot and killed his wife, then shot and killed himself,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police. “They have been having a battle in this home for a while now,” said Martin.

Department of Corrections records indicate Rophy had an extensive criminal past--and was a registered sex offender. “The lady that used to live here actually kept a camera on the home,” said Martin.

Neighbors said while they were concerned they were neighborly. “Honestly they were very, very sweet. So that's where it's shocking,” said Martin,

Rophy, 74, was often seen in his front yard. “He would sit in that chair, right there, with his dog.

He loved his dog. Rophy's wife Mary was 35. “The interactions were good, I rarely saw her, Hi, how are you doing? That was about it,” said Martin.

Over the past year, police responded to the home for several calls and while police were often seen at the home in a normally quiet neighborhood, Martin says they're still grappling with what unfolded. “For this, we were not expecting this. But it just shows you money cannot buy you safety,” said Martin.

Police said they're still working to piece together what happened.

