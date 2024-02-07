Javian McCollum Leads Oklahoma Past No. 21 BYU 82-66

Javian McCollum scored 20 points, including 15 in the second half, and Oklahoma beat No. 21 BYU 82-66 on Tuesday night.

Milos Uzan had 16 points and Rivaldo Soares added 12 for Oklahoma (17-6, 5-5 Big 12), which dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in 10 weeks on Monday.

McCollum converted six free throws down the stretch and made a 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining to seal the win for the Sooners, who shot 49% from the field and went 23 of 29 from the free-throw line.

Fousseyni Traore led BYU (16-6, 4-5) with 21 points and Dallin Hall finished with 17 for the Cougars, who had won two straight.

Oklahoma held Jaxson Robinson, BYU’s leading scorer, to eight points on 2-of-8 shooting. The Cougars shot 35.9% from the field.

Both teams shot poorly to start the game. BYU led 31-25 with 4:53 left in the first half, but Oklahoma went on a 9-3 run to pull even at the break. OU held the Cougars without a point for the final 3:35.

Before the game, OU held a moment of silence for country singer-songwriter Toby Keith. The 62-year-old Oklahoma native, who died Monday after suffering from stomach cancer, was an ardent supporter OU athletics.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: Robinson played in his home state for the first time in his college career, which includes stops at Texas A&M and Arkansas. Robinson is a native of Ada, about 63 miles southwest of Norman.

Oklahoma: The Sooners played as an unranked team for the first time since Nov. 27, when they moved into the poll at No. 25. OU started 10-0 and rose as high as No. 7 on Dec. 18, but has gone 7-6 since.

UP NEXT

BYU: Hosts Kansas State on Saturday night

Oklahoma: Hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday night.



