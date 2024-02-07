FBI Releases Statement Seeking INTEGRIS Cyber Incident Victims

The FBI Oklahoma City Office released a statement saying they are seeking potential victims in the INTEGRIS Health cyber incident.

By: News 9

The release continues to say that some patients may have received extortion emails, requesting money to have their information removed from the dark web.

The FBI stated that happened to you, or someone you know to visit fbi.gov/IntegrisCyberIncident and fill out a short form.

The full release can be read below:

