Husband, Wife Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Oklahoma City

Two people have died in a murder-suicide in Oklahoma City on Monday, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

Husband, Wife Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide In Yukon

-

A husband and wife have died in a murder-suicide in Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that they responded to a residence where they found two deceased people.

OKCPD identified the victims as 35-year-old Mary Bishop and 74-year-old Rophy Bishop, a married couple.

According to police, investigators believe Rophy shot and killed Mary before turning the gun on himself.

Police said anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.