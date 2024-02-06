Many fans and friends of Toby Keith are paying tribute to the country music singer on social media.

By: News 9

Remembering Toby Keith: Friends And Fans Pay Tribute To The Oklahoma Country Music Star, Flags At Half-Staff

Country music star Toby Keith has died at 62, his social media sites and website announced early Tuesday.

The sites said he "passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has directed all Oklahoma and American flags be flown at half-staff to show respect to Toby Keith and his family.

Keith announced in June 2022 that he'd been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since the previous fall.

Many fans, friends, and other country music stars have shared their reactions on social media.

Blake Shelton, fellow Oklahoman, and country music star reacted on X on Monday afternoon.

Oklahoman Kristin Chenoweth said on Instagram, "I loved him as a musician, A great Oklahoman. A great American. What a Loss."

Famous singer, song writer Dolly Parton posted, "It's always hard when we lose our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way. He will be missed but his music and legacy will live on."

Country music star and fellow Oklahoman Carrie Underwood shared to X.

Golfer John Daly and a close friend of Keith's posted to X early Monday morning.

Country music singer John Rich of Big & Rich posted to X.

Another fellow Oklahoma country music star Zach Bryan shared his memories of the singer on X.

Country music singer Jason Aldean shared a tribute on X as well.

Keith was an avid supporter of Oklahoma athletics, often watching Sooner football on the sidelines. He also hosted parties for OU Softball after the team's national championship wins.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione shared his thoughts this morning on X.

OU President Joseph Harroz, Jr. shared a statement Monday saying:

Today, we mourn the loss of Toby Keith, a beloved country music legend and proud son of Oklahoma. Toby’s powerful voice and relatable lyrics captured the hearts of millions, propelling him to chart-topping success and garnering many of music’s highest honors. Beyond his musical talent, Toby was known for his kindness and down-to-earth personality, endearing him to fans worldwide.

Throughout his illustrious career, he remained rooted in his Oklahoma upbringing, choosing to live in the state that shaped him and giving back generously to his fellow Oklahomans. His philanthropic efforts, from raising millions for children battling cancer to supporting tornado victims, exemplified his unwavering commitment to his roots and his compassion for others. As a lifelong Sooner, Toby’s passion for the crimson and cream made him a cherished figure within Sooner Nation, where he proudly shared his love for the university and its community.

His absence leaves a void not only in the country music landscape but also in the hearts of all who were touched by his music and his kindness. Personally, I will miss Toby’s laughter, warmth, and everlasting love for the University of Oklahoma.

His spirit will live on through his timeless music, the memories he created, and the countless lives he touched by sharing his talent, generosity, and his Oklahoma spirit with the world. Please join me in offering love and condolences to Toby’s wife, Tricia, his family, and friends.

With sympathy,

Joseph Harroz, Jr.

President

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt shared his condolences via X.

Our Robin Marsh sat down with Toby Keith for his last televised interview before his death.

She shared this morning on Facebook after learning of his death.