3 People Tied To Oklahoma City Athletic Store Burglary, Police Say

Three people who were caught on camera shoplifting at an athletics store in 2023 in Oklahoma City are being investigated, police say.

Tuesday, February 6th 2024, 5:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A shoplifting incident from 2023 in Oklahoma City is currently under investigation, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the department is searching for three people tied to a shoplifting incident on Nov. 27 at OKC Outlets near West Reno Avenue and South Council Road.

Investigators said at around 7 p.m. on that day, the trio were caught on camera inside the Nike store, although it is unknown what they may have taken.

OCPD said if you can identify them, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.
