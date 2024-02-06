Oklahoma City Police Department Reveals Special Olympics Wrap On Police Car

At first look, it’s just like any other police car, but there is something extra special about this one.

Spend any length of time with six-year-old Whitten and it becomes obvious that there is something really special about him. “Whitten has done a couple of commercials here in the local Oklahoma City area,” said Whitten’s dad, Sgt. Dustin Jarnigan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

He even had a role in the television series, A Thousand Tomorrows. “He thinks he’s just a little movie star,” said Jarnigan.

But it is his latest picture that has everyone talking about this six-year-old with Down Syndrome. “This car and what we wanted to do this time was highlight some of our employees and their family members who are special Olympic athletes,” said Deputy Chief Brian Jennings with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

When Whitten saw his picture on the vehicle it was like looking in the mirror. He was so excited that dad and his son had to recreate the picture moment. “Awareness about inclusion, and awareness about how our officers are out there doing and giving back on their own time and being servants other than just the normal patrol,” said Jennings.

As news about the vehicle and the support for Special Olympics gets out, the OKCPD phone has started ringing. “Inquiries from other agencies across the United States about why we did what we did and how can they do it,” said Jennings.