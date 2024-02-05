2024 Big Game Props: Bets, Predictions And Picks For Chiefs VS. 49ers

SportsLine AI reveals the top NFL prop picks for sites like PrizePicks and single-game parlays for 49ers vs. Chiefs for the Big Game.

By: CBS Sports

With sports betting continuing to expand, the 2024 Big Game will be one of the most-bet events in history. Sportsbooks have thousands of Big Game 58 props available for bettors, starting with the opening coin toss and finishing with the color of liquid dumped on the winning head coach. As for the game itself, all eyes will be on stars like Christian McCaffrey and Patrick Mahomes. McCaffrey has rushed for at least 90 yards in seven of his last eight games, going over 100 yards four times during that stretch. His rushing yards over/under is 89.5 in the latest 2024 Big Game player props. Should you back the Over with your Big Game 58 prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for 49ers vs. Chiefs or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Big Game 58, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided NFL prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for the 2024 Big Game here.

Top NFL player prop bets the 2024 Big Game

After analyzing Big Game 58 and examining the many NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 72.5 receiving yards. There does not appear to be a safer over/under on the board than this one, as Kelce has finished with at least 71 receiving yards in 12 straight playoff games. He had a down year by his standards during the regular season, but he has responded with three quality showings in the playoffs.

Kelce caught all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Ravens, averaging at least 10 yards per reception for the fifth straight game. He had 133 receiving yards against Tampa Bay in the 2021 Big Game and followed it up with 81 receiving yards against Philadelphia in last year's Big Game. The AI PickBot is expecting another strong outing from him this year, as he is finishing with more than 90 yards in the latest projections. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has four other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs.