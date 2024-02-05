OKC Zoo Announces Two Pregnant Endangered Asian Elephants

The calves are expected to be born in 2025. The zoo says the expectant moms, Asha and Achara, are in great health.

By: News 9

-

Two endangered Asian elephants at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden are pregnant, the zoo says.

The calves are expected to be born in 2025. The zoo says the expectant moms, Asha and Achara, are in great health.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma City Zoo

“We’re elated about this anticipated baby boom and the excitement of two calves joining our herd,” said Rachel Emory, OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants. “Every elephant pregnancy is cause for celebration, but this is a monumental occasion as Achara welcomes her first calf, beginning a second generation of elephants at the Zoo. This growth is invaluable for our herd. Not only are we improving our elephants’ lives, wellbeing, and social interactions, but we are helping sustain a future for their wild counterparts in their native habitats.”

Asha is due in April of 2025, and this will be her fifth calf born at the zoo, and fourth fathered by Rex, a 56-year-old bull elephant.

Achara is expecting her calf in July of 2025 and is a first-time mother. Bowie, the zoo’s youngest bull elephant at 10-years-old, is the father.

An elephant’s gestation period is 22 months, the longest of all mammals. When born, the calves will weigh between 200-300 pounds and be able to stand.