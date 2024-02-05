Here’s Scott Mitchell’s conversation Dr. Donna J. Nelson, chemist and University of Oklahoma professor. Dr. Nelson details her research into the fentanyl plague and why it could get much, much worse if drastic steps aren’t taken soon. Dr. Nelson, who served as a science advisor to the AMC television show ‘Breaking Bad’ was also the 2016 President of the American Chemical Society.

By: Scott Mitchell

The Fentanyl Crisis: It’s Worse Than You Think

-

