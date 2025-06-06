Andrew Adams' 9 a.m. Friday forecast

News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your Friday morning forecast.

Friday, June 6th 2025, 9:27 am

By: Andrew Adams


OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams has your Friday morning forecast.
Andrew Adams
Andrew Adams

Meteorologist Andrew Adams joined News 9 in November 2021. You can catch his forecasts on weekend evenings and see him in the Bob Mills Weather Center assisting with severe weather coverage. In addition to his passion for weather, Andrew is also a huge sports fan, especially of the Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas teams (Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks, and Stars).

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025