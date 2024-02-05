New High School In Oklahoma City Expected To Open For 2026-27 School Year

With a new high school set to arrive in northern Oklahoma City in time for the 2026-2027 school year, administrators are preparing to accept applications from potential students.

-

As construction continues on a new high school in north Oklahoma City, administrators say the new campus will add additional opportunities to young students in the area.

Located near Broadway Extension and Wilshire Boulevard, Belle Isle Enterprise High School will be an application school, meaning it will have selective admission requirements, but will be free to attend, according to Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Oklahoma City Public Schools said that the new school will be set to serve 1,000 students by 2026.

Laura McGee, an OKCPS instructional leadership director, said this school will give residents in the northern part of Oklahoma City an option for an application school they don't currently have.

McGee said after being approved by voters as part of the 2022 school bond initiative, this new application high school will automatically accept students coming from one of three application middle schools: Southeast Middle School, Classen School of Advanced Studies and Bell Isle Enterprise Middle School.

"Each of our application schools have a rigorous application process, and [the] acceptance process is different for each of the schools," McGee said. "We are looking at GPA, state testing scores... they have to audition for visual and performing arts."

Residents, those at non-application schools and those in other districts in the area will also be able to apply, McGee said.

All applications from those attending existing schools are due on Feb. 16.